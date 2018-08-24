Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Her 17-Year-Old Son In Patiala

The accused have been taken in two-day police remand (Representational)

A 38-year-old woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her 17-year-old son, the police said on Thursday.

The woman and her 32-year-old lover, both from Chintawala village of Nabha division, allegedly killed her son Sukhbir Singhon on August 20 and tried to show it as a suicide, the police said.

To project Sukhbir's death as a suicide, the accused woman had earlier claimed that he was a drug addict and his body was found outside the gate of her house.

Then she told the police that Sukhbir might have committed suicide as he failed in examinations in which he had reappeared recently.

However, some villagers on Wednesday protested against the police and demanded action in the case alleging that Sukhbir was killed. The police then registered a case against the accused woman and her lover.

The police on Thursday arrested the accused and claimed that during interrogation the woman and her man admitted the crime.

"Both the accused concocted the story after killing Sukhbir and then tried to pressurise the police not to conduct post-mortem.

"Sukhbir's mother tied his legs while her paramour tied his arms and forced him to consume pesticide following which he died. They kept the body outside the house and then the woman made a phone call to the man at 2.20 am on Monday to confirm if he had reached safely after keeping the body outside her house. This phone call made us suspicious," said Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

They have been taken in two-day police remand, the SSP said.