Woman Kills Kids, Self Over Continuous Spats With Suspicious Husband

The woman left a note saying she was taking the extreme step as her husband suspected her fidelity and insulted her and the children

Cities | | Updated: July 14, 2018 04:03 IST
Madurai: 

Dejected with her husband suspecting her fidelity, a 36-year-old woman allegedly killed their two children and hanged herself, police said yesterday.

Raja, 37, a lorry driver, used to quarrel with Jeeva as he suspected her of infidelity, they said.

This upset her so much that she killed the children Haritha, 4, and Hareesh Kishore Kumar, 3, by suffocating them with a plastic bag, the police said.

Jeeva left a note saying she was taking the extreme step as her husband suspected her fidelity and insulted her and the children, they said.

