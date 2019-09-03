Woman Killed In Thane, Found With Stab Wound In Neck

Police have launched a manhunt for the dead woman's husband (Representational)

A woman was found murdered on Monday in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district with police launching a manhunt for her absconding husband, an official said.

A neighbour found the woman in a pool of blood, with a stab wound in her neck, in her room in Khadakpada area of Kalyan in the morning, the official said.

"Rekha (21) and her husband Vikram Kumar (26) were living there for the past two months. Neighbours saw Kumar leaving the place so we suspect he is behind the crime. Efforts are on to nab him," he said.

