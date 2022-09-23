Woman Held Captive In Rajasthan, Gang-Raped For 36 Days: Haryana Cops

A senior police official said a complaint has been filed in the case. (Reprsentational)

A woman from Haryana's Nuh was allegedly kidnapped when she had gone to a field to collect fodder and held captive in a Rajasthan village for 36 days, during which she was gang-raped multiple times, police said.

The 45-year-old woman was released after her family paid Rs 3 lakh to the accused, who allegedly also made an objectionable video of her, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the woman at Punhana police station here, she had gone to a field on July 27 to collect fodder when three men in a car came there and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

The accused took her to a village in Rajasthan and locked her in a room in a house. They made an objectionable video of her after giving her sedatives and gang-raped her multiple times, the woman alleged in her complaint.

The complainant further alleged that she was freed on September 1 after her family paid Rs 3 lakh to the accused to not upload the video online.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said, "On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the matter and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law."

