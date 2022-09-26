Woman Gang-Raped In Front Of Husband In Jharkhand, 6 Arrested: Cops

Police said that all the six accused have been arrested. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men in front of her husband in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

Police said that all the six accused have been arrested.

The incident took place near Bakoria Bhaluahi Valley in Satbarwa Police Station area, Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told Press Trust of India.

The woman, following a quarrel at her in-laws' residence in Patan Police Station area in Palamu district, left for her father's house in Manika Police Station area in adjoining Latehar district by foot on Saturday.

Her husband and one of his relatives left on a motorcycle to look for the woman and found her walking along National Highway 39 in the Satbarwa Police Station area around 8 PM.

According to the statement given to the police by the woman's husband, as he was persuading her to return home; six men came on motorcycles, severely thrashed him and his relative, took his wife to a nearby location, where he could see and hear them, and raped her.

The survivor's husband claimed that he knew two of the six accused.

He was severely injured and his relative fell unconscious after the thrashing.

By the time he managed to reach the crime spot, the accused were trying to take his wife to another location on a motorcycle.

However, that motorcycle collided with an incoming four-wheeler and the woman started shouting for help. Hearing her cries, local villagers came to her rescue and arrested two of the accused, and handed them over to the police, while the rest managed to escape.

"Two of the accused were formally arrested on Sunday, while four others were arrested on Monday," the SP said.

The woman was admitted to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition and her condition is stable now, Satbarwa Police Station in-charge Rishikesh Kumar Rai said.

