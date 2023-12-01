Woman Accuses Husband, Mother-In-Law Of Cruelty; Case Registered

The FIR does not mention why the woman approached the police late.

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case of cruelty against a doctor and his mother on the complaint of his wife, who is also a doctor, an official said on Friday.

The NRI Sagari police, which registered the case on Thursday, identified the accused as Dr Vivek Yadav (49) and his mother Mahadevi Jaipalsingh Yadav (70), both from Bhopal.

According to the complainant, who is from Navi Mumbai, she was subjected to "cruel treatment" by the accused duo in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh between 2009 and August 2022.

The woman doctor told the police that her mother-in-law abused her when she delivered a girl child and even insulted her parents, the official said.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections, including 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

No arrests have been made so far, the official added.

