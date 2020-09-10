Unable To Get Smartphone For Online Class, Woman Dies By Suicide In Bengal: Cops

The police said they are further investigating the matter. (Representational)

Upset over not being able to afford a smartphone to attend online classes, a 20-year-old college student died by suicide in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, the police said on Wednesday.

Jayanti Bauli, a BA first-year student of Mal College, hung herself in her house in Dabripara village in the Saripukuri area on Monday night, said Dilip Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of Kranti police outpost.

Her father Aviram Bauli told police that he works as a daily wager and somehow manages to make both ends meet and also pay the tuition fees of her daughter.

"My daughter was wanting a smartphone for some time for the online classes. She was upset that I couldn't get it for her. But had I known that she would do something like this, I would have borrowed money from somewhere and bought her a phone," said Mr Bauli as he broke down.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)