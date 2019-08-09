Haryana Docs Delivered Stillborn In Hospital Toilet Lit By Torch: Family

The doctor used mobile's flashlight during the delivery, alleges woman's family.

A woman delivered a stillborn baby in the toilet of a government hospital in Haryana. Her family blamed it on the hospital's negligence and alleged the doctor used mobile's flashlight during the delivery.

"There were no lights in the washroom, they were using a mobile torch," the woman's aunt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She said that staff from hospital in Tohana earlier told them that a normal delivery is not possible and they will operate her at 4 p.m.

"We were eating when some hospital staff came and said that she has given birth to a stillborn child," the woman's aunt said, alleging that hospital "fooled" them.

The hospital has denied allegations of the woman's family saying the woman went into the labour when she was inside the toilet and the baby had to be delivered there.

"We had done an ultrasound earlier and it was clear that the baby was already dead. When she went to use the washroom, the water broke, and due to urgency, we had to deliver the baby there itself," said the on-duty doctor Sachin Kumar.

The woman is reportedly out of danger.

