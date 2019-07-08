Woman Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped In Mainpuri, UP; Husband Beaten

Woman alleges she was kidnapped and gang-raped in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh (Representational Image)

A woman alleged that she was kidnapped and gang-raped by two men inside a car on National Highway in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The incident took place on July 5 when the survivor was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle, police said.

"At around 11 pm, two men threw red chilli powder in the eyes of survivor's husband, after which they kidnapped the woman. The woman said she was gang-raped by the two men," a Mainpuri police official Om Prakash Singh told ANI.

The survivor's husband alleged that he was threatened and beaten up by the police officials when he went to lodge a complaint at a police station in the district.

"Her husband, who went to register a complaint at the police station, was beaten up there. Rape is not confirmed in the medical report of the survivor. But we are doing the investigation," Om Singh said.

"The Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended police station in-charge Rajesh Pal and two constables," police official Om Singh added.

A local legislator from the area Rajkumar has demanded strict action against the accused.

