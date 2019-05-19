Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Rajasthan's Bikaner

The alleged incident comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman has alleged gangrape. (FILE)

A woman was allegedly gangraped by three people near Rajasthan's Bikaner when she had gone to collect firewood, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident happened on May 15, Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar said, adding the woman registered the complaint along with her husband only in the early hours of May 18.

The woman said she arrived at the police station in the early hours of Monday to file her complaint so she would not get "noticed".

After an FIR and a medical examination of the woman, three accused- Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari- were detained, the station house officer added.

The alleged incident comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman has alleged gangrape in the district's Thanagaji area.

The April 26 incident has provoked anger and protests across Rajasthan and, in the middle of a fierce election campaign, attacks on the Congress government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as BSP chief Mayawati.

The woman, a Dalit, was riding with her husband on a motorcycle when a group of men on two bikes stopped them and dragged them to a field. The attackers tied her husband and thrashed him before raping her. The family has accused the police of delaying action because of the national election, which has led to allegations that the Congress was trying to cover up the case to avoid a backlash in polls.

The gang-rape survivor's husband had said the police were informed on April 30, but the First Information Report was filed on May 2. Rajasthan voted in the Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

