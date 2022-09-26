Woman, 4 Minors Buried Alive As House Collapses After Himachal Landslide

Sirmaur: The woman's husband was injured in the incident, officials said. (Representational)

Five people of a family including four minors were buried alive under debris after their house collapsed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, the officials said on Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday night in Khijwadi village near Ronhat, they said.

Mamta (27), her three daughters Arang (2), Amisha (6), Ishita (8), and her niece Akanshika (7) died in the incident, they said.

They were sleeping inside the house when the incident happened, they said.

Mamta's husband sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

