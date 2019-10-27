Woman, 3-Year-Old Son, Killed In Fire At Home In UP

The police said that a short circuit may have caused the fire. (Representational)

A woman and her three-year-old son were killed in a fire at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, the police said on Sunday.

The woman's father has filed a complaint against her in-laws, accusing them of killing her for dowry. Her son died in a hospital.

The woman's husband had gone to Madhya Pradesh at the time of the incident

The police said that a short circuit may have caused the fire and the cause of the deaths will be clear after an autopsy, police said..

