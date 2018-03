Woman, 28, Dies After Birth Control Operation At State-Run Hospital In Jammu

In Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a woman, 28, has died after a birth control operation at a state-run hospital on Tuesday.While a probe has been ordered into the incident, the family members of the deceased blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway for several hours demanding arrest of the doctors involved.The woman, Seema Devi, underwent tubectomy at a special camp for family planning at Vijaypur Government Hospital, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Samba, Rajinder Sambyal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. She was shifted to a ward and her condition suddenly deteriorated.She was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) where she died. "A probe has been ordered into the incident. The matter will be investigated by a five-member committee of doctors," the CMO said. He said action will be taken after the report comes. The state government has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the relatives of the woman.