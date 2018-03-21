Woman, 28, Dies After Birth Control Operation At State-Run Hospital In Jammu While a probe has been ordered into the incident, the family members of the deceased blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway for several hours demanding arrest of the doctors involved.

The woman, Seema Devi, underwent tubectomy at a special camp for family planning at Vijaypur Government Hospital, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Samba, Rajinder Sambyal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. She was shifted to a ward and her condition suddenly deteriorated.



She was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) where she died.



"A probe has been ordered into the incident. The matter will be investigated by a five-member committee of doctors," the CMO said. He said action will be taken after the report comes. The state government has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the relatives of the woman.



(With inputs from PTI)





