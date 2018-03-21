Woman, 28, Dies After Birth Control Operation At State-Run Hospital In Jammu

While a probe has been ordered into the incident, the family members of the deceased blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway for several hours demanding arrest of the doctors involved.
The woman, Seema Devi, underwent tubectomy at a special camp for family planning at Vijaypur Government Hospital, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Samba, Rajinder Sambyal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. She was shifted to a ward and her condition suddenly deteriorated.
She was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) where she died.
(With inputs from PTI)