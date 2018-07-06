Mob Vandalises School After Explicit Video Of Teacher-Student Goes Viral

The police said they were looking for those who were involved in vandalism at the school premises

A mob vandalised a school in New Town area of North 24 Parganas district today after a video purportedly showing a school teacher in a compromising position with a class 10 girl student went viral on social media, police said.

The parents and students of the school at Patharghata area went on a rampage at around 4 pm after the alleged video purportedly showing the teacher and a class 10 girl student in a compromising position went viral on social media and news of the video spread, the police said.

"We have not arrested the teacher as we are trying to find out whether the video is genuine. It has been sent for forensic test," a senior police officer said, adding that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

As the mob, joined by outsiders, vandalised school property demanding the accused be immediately arrested, the school authorities called the police and handed over the accused teacher to the police, a school spokesman told reporters.

The headmaster of the school said, "We condemn any such act by a teacher who should set example by his conduct before the students and not get involved in any conduct which can be questioned by others. A teacher should boast off good moral character."

He said after the teacher was handed over to police, the situation at school became normal and the school authorities will cooperate with the police.

