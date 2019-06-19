Caught On Camera: Bull Goes On Rampage, Attacks 2 Men In Gujarat Village

After the two incidents, the bull was tied up and taken to a cowshed in Rajkot.

A bull goes on a rampage attacking two men in a village in Gujarat's Rajkot on Tuesday.

The incident, caught on CCTV camera, shows the two men running for their life as a bull charges at them in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, the surveillance footage shows an elderly man on bicycle is attacked by the ferocious bull. The bull, after attacking him, goes back to its earlier place. The man gets up to dust himself off. Within seconds, a second attack comes from the bull - this time pushing the man against the opposite wall using its horns.

#WATCH Gujarat: Two people injured after being attacked by a bull near Rajkot yesterday. The bull was later shifted to a cowshed. pic.twitter.com/hUmKHDafX9 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

A resident throws water at the bull and takes the elderly inside his house.

Later, another man on bike is charged at by the bull. The man, after being hit, quickly regains balance and walks away leaving his vehicle behind.

His injuries were minor as compared to the elderly man.

After the two incidents, the bull was tied up and taken to a nearby cowshed.

(With Inputs From ANI)