In Video, Punjab Cop Steals Eggs From Cart On Busy Road, Suspended

Punjab, Fatehgarh Sahib: Visuals showed the policeman putting some eggs from an unattended egg-cart into the pockets of his police uniform.

In Video, Punjab Cop Steals Eggs From Cart On Busy Road, Suspended

After the video went viral, the Punjab Police suspended him.

Chandigarh:

A head constable in Punjab was caught on camera stealing eggs from a cart on a busy road in the state's Fatehgarh Sahib town, around 40 kilometres from Chandigarh.

Visuals showed the policeman, identified as Pritpal Singh, putting some eggs from an unattended egg-cart parked on the side of the road into the pockets of his police uniform.

The video clip, apparently recorded on a mobile phone, further showed that the policeman quickly tried to cross the road as the owner approached the cart. He then signalled an auto-rickshaw to stop and made off with the eggs.

After the video went viral, the Punjab Police has suspended him.

"A video went viral wherein Pritpal Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib Police is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away, and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended and a Departmental Enquiry is opened against him," it tweeted.