In Video, Punjab Cop Steals Eggs From Cart On Busy Road, Suspended

A head constable in Punjab was caught on camera stealing eggs from a cart on a busy road in the state's Fatehgarh Sahib town, around 40 kilometres from Chandigarh.

Visuals showed the policeman, identified as Pritpal Singh, putting some eggs from an unattended egg-cart parked on the side of the road into the pockets of his police uniform.

The video clip, apparently recorded on a mobile phone, further showed that the policeman quickly tried to cross the road as the owner approached the cart. He then signalled an auto-rickshaw to stop and made off with the eggs.

After the video went viral, the Punjab Police has suspended him.

A video went viral wherein HC Pritpal Singh from @FatehgarhsahibP is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away and putting them in his uniform pants.



"A video went viral wherein Pritpal Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib Police is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away, and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended and a Departmental Enquiry is opened against him," it tweeted.