Video: Injured Woman Carried Through River In Maharashtra's Palghar

A group of villagers in Maharashtra braved swollen river and slippery patches on a mountain as they carried an injured woman on a makeshift cloth stretcher for several kilometres for treatment at a hospital.

The incident was reported in a village in Palghar, a tribal-dominated district that is deprived of basic facilities like roads and hospitals.

40-year-old Lakshmi Ghatal was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated due to lack of treatment following an accident.

As she was unable to walk, the villagers had to assemble a makeshift cloth stretcher and carry her on foot to the hospital.

In the process, the villagers crossed a strong river current and slippery path of the mountain before walking uphill for three kilometres to the main road from where she was taken to the hospital.

People in interior villages are known to use makeshift cloth stretcher to transport people to villages.

In 2021, a video of a pregnant woman in the district being carried in a makeshift cloth stretcher was wvidely shared on social media. According to reports, the woman was carried by for 5 km to the hospital after she experienced labour pain.