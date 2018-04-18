Watch: In Bihar, Man Thrashed, Hung Upside Down From Crane

Amresh Kumar, the accused, can be seen surrounded by locals of Hingoli village in Bihar's Darbhanga district in the video released by news agency ANI.
It shows Amresh Kumar, cowering in fear, being slapped repeatedly by the agitated crowd before they tie him up and hang him from a crane.
As the locals are hanging him, a man stops them and says "Hang him upside down", before twisting the accused thief's body upside down.
The crane then lifts him higher in the air as the mob, including many children, watch.
#WATCH Man beaten and hung upside down for stealing a mobile phone in Darbhanga's Hingoli village. Police says, '3 people who thrashed the man have been arrested.' #Biharpic.twitter.com/KOzE1XBo9D- ANI (@ANI) 18 April 2018
The police have arrested Amresh Kumar along with three men who were seen beating him up in the video.
"After the police saw the video, we immediately reached the spot and arrested him (Amresh Kumar). We have also arrested the three men who were beating him," senior police officer Darbhanga Dilnavaz Ahmad told news agency ANI.
With inputs from ANI