UP Man Hung Wife From Ceiling, Beat Her, Sent Video To In-Laws For Dowry

The incident is of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, where the husband wanted her to ask for Rs 50,000 from her parents. When she refused to do so, she was tortured and beaten till she fell unconscious.
"He thrashed me brutally for 3-4 hours after which I fell unconscious. When I re-gained my consciousness, both my hands were tied to the ceiling," said the woman.
The woman further said, "I am not educated and that's why I am in this condition. My life is destroyed."
A case has been registered under relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act against the victim's husband and four other people of his family and investigation has been initiated.
While no arrest has been made so far as the accused and his family members are absconding, the police took cognizance of the video and responded. After seeing the video, Sumit Shukla, Circle Officer of Shahjahanpur said, "We saw the viral video in which a man is mercilessly beating his wife. A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused."
(With Inputs From ANI)