Watch: 13-Year-Old Saw A Leopard Entering A Room, Quickly Locked It Inside

He was busy using a phone while comfortably sitting on a sofa. The door was open and the time was 7:30 am. An uninvited guest entered the room. It did not scan the room and walked straight. It was not a human being but a leopard.

The bone-chilling incident took place in Malegaon, Nashik in Maharashtra when a leopard entered a residential complex. The wild animal crawled into a room, not noticing a boy was sitting a foot away from the main door. The 13-year-old boy's encounter with a leopard was captured on a surveillance camera in the room.

He didn't scream or panic, he bravely got down from the sofa, closed the door and walked out of the room. The video of the incident is being shared widely on social media platforms and the boy is being applauded for analysing the situation quickly and bravely acting on it and averting a major tragedy. He locked the leopard inside and safely moved away.

The news of the leopard had spread in the area and rescue teams were called to capture the animal. Local officials tranquilised the animal and locked it in a cage.

