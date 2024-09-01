Video: Man Sits On Chair In Middle Of UP Road, Gets Hit By Truck

A viral video shows a man in Uttar Pradesh sitting on a chair in the middle of a road amid heavy rain.

The 17-second clip shows the man sitting on a plastic chair in the middle of a busy road in Pratapgarh as vehicles pass him. Dressed in just a pair of black shorts, the man has his legs folded and appears unbothered by the traffic.

Reports suggest that the man was sitting close to a police check post on the road but nobody removed him from the scene.

As passersby jeer and ridicule him, a truck approaches from behind. The man does not notice the large vehicle and looks around at the people yelling at him. The truck zooms past him but hits the side of his chair, knocking him to the ground.

Shocked by the sudden collision, he is seen lying on the road looking around. He appears unhurt.

Indifferent to his condition, onlookers can be heard prodding the truck's driver not to stop and check on him. They gesture at the driver to keep driving and leave the scene.

The local police have taken cognisance of the video which has gone viral on social media. Police say the man was mentally ill and handed over to his family.

"After immediate investigation by Kotwali Nagar Police Station, the family of the young man was informed that he is mentally ill and has been handed over to his family. The truck that hit the young man is being identified and further legal proceedings are underway," they said in a post on X.