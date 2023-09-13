Video: Heavy Rain Washes Away 4 Km Stretch Near UP's Barabanki

UP Rain: In Barabanki, rail tracks were flooded. (File)

Heavy rain has battered parts of Uttar Pradesh over the past few days, claiming at least 19 lives and putting normal life out of gear.

Officials said several tehsils have been affected by flood in Ballia, Barabanki, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Kheri, Kushinagar, Mau, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts.

Some localities in the capital Lucknow faced waterlogging. In Barabanki, rail tracks were flooded.

A 4 km road stretch - between Barabanki and Jahangirabad - was washed away following the incessant rain in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officials to review the relief work in the affected districts.

"The damage caused to crops should be assessed and the report should be submitted to the government so that compensation amount can be provided to the affected farmers," officials said quoting the Chief Minister.

"Shelter homes have been set up in some districts and the rescue teams are on standby to meet any challenge in an emergency situation ," officials said.