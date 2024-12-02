Video: Bus Climbs On Man Sitting On Bench, He Miraculously Survives

The bus driver lost control while attempting to park.

A young man narrowly escaped a serious accident in Kerala when a bus almost ran him over at a bus stop. However, the driver hit the brakes just in time. The incident happened in Kerala's Idukki district last evening at 7 pm.

Scary CCTV footage of the incident shows Vishnu, a resident of Kumily village in Kerala, sitting on a bench and browsing his phone at the Kattappana bus stand in Idukki. Suddenly, a bus lunged towards him and stopped just when the bumper was on his chest. Fortunately enough, the driver reversed the bus before causing any serious harm. However, the man did sustain a knee injury.

A crowd quickly gathered at the spot to make sure he was alright.

The bus driver lost control while attempting to park a few meters away from where Vishnu was sitting. Due to a gear mishap, the bus moved forward unexpectedly.