Ex-Government Employee Tries To Set Official On Fire: Madhya Pradesh Cops

The man has been charged for "attempt to murder", the police said

A retired government staffer on Tuesday tried to set ablaze a forest department official in anger over pension issues, the police in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district said.

However, before retired forest department clerk Kailash Narayan Bhargava could light a match after pouring petrol on divisional forest officer Lavit Bharti, he was caught by those in the vicinity, an official said.

"He reached my office on Tuesday and poured petrol on me and then on himself. But he was caught by staff in the premises before he could light a match. Kailash Narayan Bhargava is angry with the pension fixed for him after he retired two years ago. He wants to be placed in a higher pension grade," Mr Bharti said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sudhir Singh Kushwaha said a case under has been registered against Mr Bhargava under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "attempt to murder" and "assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty".

