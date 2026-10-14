Vadodara Cops Go Undercover In Garba Attire To Ensure Women's Safety

Vadodara is currently immersed in the vibrant celebrations of Navratri, with the city echoing to the rhythmic beats of dandiya and traditional folk music. Amid the joyous atmosphere, the local police machinery has stepped up to ensure that revellers can participate without apprehension.

The Vadodara Police have deployed their specialised SHE Team directly onto the garba grounds, blending seamlessly into the festivities by donning traditional ethnic wear to protect women and girls from potential harassment.

Operating under the strategic leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2, Manjita Vanzara, the undercover female police personnel are stationed directly among the crowds.

Dressed in traditional attire such as chaniya cholis and kurtas, these officers remain completely indistinguishable from regular participants. This disguise allows them to keep a close, unhindered watch on anti-social elements and potential troublemakers who might seek to exploit the large gatherings for eve-teasing or unruly behaviour.

Cops have issued a stern warning that any suspicious activity or attempts to harass women will be met with immediate and strict legal action.

Beyond surveillance, the police department has initiated proactive awareness measures, advising young women and teenagers to maintain a safe distance from strangers, avoid handing over their mobile phones to unknown individuals, and refrain from letting unauthorised persons take their photographs. In situations requiring support, officers are also providing counselling to boost the morale and confidence of attendees.

The security framework extends far beyond the undercover personnel deployed on the dance floors.

Police officials are maintaining a comprehensive multi-layered vigil across both the interior and exterior perimeters of the venues.

This high-tech and rigorous security apparatus incorporates high-definition CCTV cameras, aerial drone monitoring, intensive manual checks, area surveillance, and specialised search operations targeting sensitive locations throughout the city.

Highlighting the importance of community vigilance alongside official security measures, Deputy Commissioner Manjita Vanzara emphasised that maintaining personal caution is just as critical as police presence.

She noted that active awareness among women and young girls plays an instrumental role in preventing untoward incidents. Through this innovative and vigilant approach, the Vadodara Police SHE Team continues to ensure that the festive spirit of Navratri remains safe, secure, and entirely carefree for everyone.