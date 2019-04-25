UP Muslim Family Prints Lord Ram, Sita's Pic On Wedding Card For Harmony

Cities | | Updated: April 25, 2019 11:29 IST
The Muslim family sees it as a step towards building communal harmony in their village.


Shahjahanpur: 

A Muslim family from Uttar Pradesh village has printed a photo of Lord Ram and Sita on wedding invitation of their daughter Rukhsar Bano. This, the family says, is their small step towards spreading communal harmony in their village.

"In our village, both Hindu and Muslim families live together. We want to promote communal harmony among people. We should not divide ourselves on the basis of religion," said Rukhsar Bano's mother, Baby.

The bride's brother, Mohammad Umar said that the villagers are happily accepting the wedding invitation. "We are happy to see people's reaction on this," he added.

The family lives in Chilauwa village, about 250 kilometres from Delhi.



