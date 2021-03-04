3 Detained For Raping Woman In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

The survivor has alleged that the three youths gang-raped her five months ago (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the three men, all residents of Gandhi Nagar locality.

The survivor has alleged that the three youths gang-raped her five months ago and also made a video of the act that was used to blackmail her, the police said.

Acting on the complaint, police have detained the youths. The FIR stated that the woman on October 8, 2020 had come to the city and the three youths dragged her into a house where she was raped.

They also filmed the act on their mobile phone and had physical relationship with her several times, it stated.

She also alleged that the trio took away Rs 1.5 lakh cash and a gold chain from her.

The police are probing the matter.