Video Shows Man Forced To Dance Inside UP Police Post

UP: The in-charge of the police post has been relieved of his duties

A young man grooves on a blockbuster dance song inside a police post in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district in a video widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the man is seen dancing on a song, which became famous because of Haryana star Sapna Choudhary's performances on it. Policemen sit in audience, applauding the performance, and jeering at the performer.

It is not clear why he was made to dance inside the police post. Unconfirmed reports say the police officers punished the man for violating the lockdown rule.

A police post or chowki in @etawahpolice , in the times of #Lockdown2 . Chowki incharge has been removed after this video of him and other cops making this man dance to a Sapna Chaudhary song went viral . Reason unclear , some ‘suggestions' man had violated lockdown ! pic.twitter.com/tb0LXeMp8d — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 3, 2020

The in-charge of the police post has been relieved of his duties and sent to the police lines as punishment for his act.

"At Naya Shahar police post, a video has emerged in which the post in-charge is making a person dance inside the premises. The move amounts to indiscipline, and it has tarnished the image of the local police," the police said in a statement.

"In connection with the video, Etawah Superintendent of Police has transferred him to the police lines," it added.