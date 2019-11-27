Policeman Allegedly Commits Suicide By Jumping Infront Of Train In UP

Vinay Kumar Kureel, posted at Koirana police station, had gone out for some work on Tuesday night and his body was recovered in the morning, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: November 27, 2019 18:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Policeman Allegedly Commits Suicide By Jumping Infront Of Train In UP

The policeman had joined the police force last year. (Representational)


Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh: 

A 22-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Jangiganj railway station, the police said today. 

Vinay Kumar Kureel, posted at Koirana police station, had gone out for some work on Tuesday night and his body was recovered in the morning from Sarai Jagdish halt of Jangiganj railway station, they said.

It is suspected that Kureel committed suicide, the police said, adding that his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Kureel was a native of neighbouring Chandauli district and had joined police last year.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SuicidePolice Constable

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraAjit PawarNawab MalikSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse Amruta FadnavisISROJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskFASTag IndiaAnil AmbaniVivo U20WhatsAppOppoWhatsApp UpdateNote 8 ProAmazon SaleCartosat 3

................................ Advertisement ................................