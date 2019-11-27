Policeman Allegedly Commits Suicide By Jumping Infront Of Train In UP

The policeman had joined the police force last year. (Representational)

A 22-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Jangiganj railway station, the police said today.

Vinay Kumar Kureel, posted at Koirana police station, had gone out for some work on Tuesday night and his body was recovered in the morning from Sarai Jagdish halt of Jangiganj railway station, they said.

It is suspected that Kureel committed suicide, the police said, adding that his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Kureel was a native of neighbouring Chandauli district and had joined police last year.

