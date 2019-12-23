Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's Relative Commits Suicide, Says Police

Circle Officer Alok Mishra said Raghvendra died at his house in Chhibanv village (Representational)

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's relative allegedly committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police claimed on Monday.

However, the victim's father Dinesh Dwivedi claimed Raghvendra, 25 consumed the substance at a police outpost on Saturday where he was called over a monetary dispute.

The dispute took place between Raghvendra and Karan Singh on Friday, said Dinesh Dwivedi who is a relative of local BJP MLA Prakash Dwivedi.

Circle Officer Alok Mishra said Raghvendra died at his house in Chhibanv village.

Following the claims made by Dinesh Dwivedi, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said it is being probed where the death took place.

Raghvendra was called to the Civil Lines police outpost on Saturday over the dispute and he consumed poison there in the night, Dinesh Dwivedi said.