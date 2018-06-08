30 Dead In Uttar Pradesh Due to Thunderstorm, Lightning Two persons also died due to extreme heat wave in Mahoba district of Bundelkhand.

Share EMAIL PRINT 30 persons died in storm and lightning-related accidents across the state (Representational) Lucknow: Heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. As many as 30 persons died in storm and lightning-related accidents across the state.



11 persons have been killed and 16 injured in Amethi and Rae Bareli. Five died in Sultanpur and two each in Sitapur and Bahraich in central Uttar Pradesh.



Ten persons, including five women and two children, were killed in Poorvanchal (eastern UP) after being struck by lightning, an official said.



Two persons also died due to extreme heat wave in Mahoba district of Bundelkhand. The showers brought the temperature down considerably.



By evening, the heat returned to most parts of the state, with the mercury touching a high of 42 degrees Celsius in Banda, 39 degrees in Etawah, and 40 degrees in Auraiyya.



In early June, around 17 people were reported dead after a thunderstorm hit various parts. The Met department had predicted thunderstorm and dust storm over 20 districts yesterday. Uttar Pradesh has been storm hit for the past many weeks resulting in many deaths across the state.