Using Chili Powder, How 2 Men Looted Money From UP Businessmen

The Bagpat businessman who has been shot at is critical.

A businessman and his son were looted by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat area on Monday evening. The father, Anil Jain, and his son, Avinash Jain, had closed their grocery shop and were walking towards their home when two men came on a bike and threw chili powder in their eyes. They tried to snatch a bag from them which had money. When Avinash resisted, they shot at his leg and escaped with the bag, his relative Akshat Jain said.

After the firing incident, the police reached the spot and got Avinash, who was bleeding heavily, admitted to a nearby hospital. Finding his condition critical, the doctors have now referred him to a hospital in Delhi.

Police is confident that they will identify the thieves and get their money recovered.

"Case has been registered. We'll arrest the culprits soon," said a police officer.

Bagpat is known for its notorious criminals and the cases of thefts are on a rise in the area.



(With Inputs From ANI)