Watch: Monkey Heist In Uttar Pradesh, Rs 1.5 Lakh Stolen Off A Bike

A video of how a Uttar Pradesh monkey becomes a millionaire is doing the rounds on social media. But authorities say that the ends do not justify the means as the monkey stole the money.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Shahabad on Tuesday.

The monkey was caught on camera stealing a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh cash from a motorcycle outside the registry office. The bike's owner, Sharafat Hussain, had come to the office for a sale deed.

The video shows the monkey checking the bags attached to all the bikes in the parking lot outside the registry office. After a thorough search of all the bags on offer, he dashes off with one, which has Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

There was chaos outside the office when Mr Hussain realised that the money has been stolen. But by then, the monkey had vanished from the spot.

After a lot of effort, the monkey was spotted sitting on a tree. The crowd managed to retrieve the bag, with all the money intact.

The district administration admitted to the monkey menace in Shahabad and said that a team will soon be hired to catch the animals and release them in the jungle.

Shahabad Deputy District Magistrate Anil Kumar said that they will first try to reduce the monkey menace in the worst-affected areas first and then follow it up across the region if needed.