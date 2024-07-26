US Woman Alleges Rape By Married Ajmer Lawyer, Says He 'Promised' To Marry

Police said the woman first came to India in April and then in July (Representational)

A US woman has filed a police complaint against a married advocate from Rajasthan's Ajmer, alleging he raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The 45-year-old Florida resident alleged that she befriended the advocate, Manav Singh Rathore, on Facebook and he invited her to India.

In her complaint, the woman said that Rathore had claimed he was a bachelor and had received her at the Delhi airport.

She first came to India in April and then in July, a senior police official said, citing her complaint.

He established physical relations with her several times in hotel rooms in Ajmer and Jaipur, he added.

The woman alleged that when she asked him to marry her, he held a fake wedding function in a temple in Ajmer.

He also avoided taking her to his home despite her insistence, she said.

She, however, later found out that he was already married and had children.

She then filed a complaint at a police station in Bundi and a zero FIR has been filed against Rathore.