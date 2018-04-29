US Citizen Found Dead In Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala Ronald Shayne, 51, a resident of Georgia state in southeastern United States, had been missing since April 21.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The body has been sent to Tanda medical college for a post-mortem examination Dharamshala: An American national, who was reported missing about a week ago, was found dead Sunday in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, police said.



Ronald Shayne, 51, a resident of Georgia state in southeastern United States, had been missing since April 21 and his wife Parshila Harnez had filed a police complaint on April 23, Kangra district Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.



Shayne's body was found near Piyungal Nala area of Upper Sakoh in Dharamshala.



Mr Patial said Shayne, who was staying at a hotel in Dharamshala with his wife and sister-in-law, appears to have gone to the area without informing anyone.



The SSP said the body has been sent to Tanda medical college for a post-mortem examination. The US embassy in Delhi and the central government have been informed about his death.



According to Shayne's passport, his Indian visa was valid till October 8 this year.



An American national, who was reported missing about a week ago, was found dead Sunday in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, police said.Ronald Shayne, 51, a resident of Georgia state in southeastern United States, had been missing since April 21 and his wife Parshila Harnez had filed a police complaint on April 23, Kangra district Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.Shayne's body was found near Piyungal Nala area of Upper Sakoh in Dharamshala.Mr Patial said Shayne, who was staying at a hotel in Dharamshala with his wife and sister-in-law, appears to have gone to the area without informing anyone. The SSP said the body has been sent to Tanda medical college for a post-mortem examination. The US embassy in Delhi and the central government have been informed about his death.According to Shayne's passport, his Indian visa was valid till October 8 this year. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter