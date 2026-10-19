UP Woman Sells Baby For Rs 2 Lakh, Stages Kidnapping, Arrested With 4 Others

A woman here allegedly sold her baby to a couple and lied to her family that the child had been kidnapped when she was out to buy medicines, police said on Sunday.

The mother and four others, including a doctor and the couple, have been arrested, they said.

Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the one-and-a-half-month-old baby was safely rescued.

According to the police, the case came to light after the infant's father, Arvind, a resident of Banupur Pukhta village, lodged a complaint on Saturday.

Arvind, who works at a 'sonpapdi' manufacturing company in Faridabad, told police that his wife had gone to Kasganj on October 16 to get medicine for their infant son.

She allegedly left the baby with an unidentified woman at the Kasganj bus stand while she went to relieve herself. When she returned, the woman and the child were missing, the complaint stated.

The complainant later learnt that his wife had allegedly sold the baby in collusion with Dr Arun Kumar and his wife, police said.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act was filed at Soron police station.

Acting on the SP's directions, a joint team of Soron police and the district Special Operations Group arrested the five accused on Saturday from a passenger shelter near the Chandpura-Gaupura cut, police said.

The arrested persons include the infant's mother, Dr Arun Kumar, his wife, and a couple --Mahipal and his wife, residents of Hathras district.

During questioning, the infant's mother allegedly told police that she had received Rs 1.30 lakh for the child. Of this, Rs 1.20 lakh was deposited in her bank account, while Rs 10,000 was in cash, police said.

The couple from Hathras told police that they had purchased the baby for Rs 2 lakh through the doctor and his wife, with the mother's consent.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)