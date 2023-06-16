UP Woman Kills Husband With Lover, Dumps Body In Septic Tank, Arrested: Cops

Police say she killed her husband after he found out about her lover. (Representational)

Police have arrested a woman and her lover in connection with her husband's killing in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Purkazi police station Gyaneshver Bodh told reporters here that in connection with the killing of Sagar, a native of Mandal village, his wife Ashiya and her lover Suhail were arrested on Thursday.

Sagar went missing on June 6. Police subsequently found his body from a septic tank.

"Ashiya has confessed that she killed her husband with the help of her lover Suhail and dumped the body in the septic tank," the SHO said.

"She said she took the extreme step after Sagar found out about her relationship with Suhail," he added.

