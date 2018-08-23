UP Teen Kills Self After She Was Allegedly Kidapped, Gang-Raped By 3 Men

Police had refuted the rape allegation by the girl, saying her medical report had confirmed that she wasn't gang-raped.

Cities | | Updated: August 23, 2018 17:57 IST
Family said they were pressured to withdraw the case. (File)

Badaun, Uttar Pradesh: 

A 15-year-old girl committed suicide in Badaun today after being allegedly gang-raped by three men, police said.

The girl was reportedly kidnapped on August 20 by the accused and taken to a secluded building before being sexually assaulted, they said.

She was found hanging from the ceiling of her house under Musajhag police station early morning, they added.

"Post-mortem examination will be performed by a panel of three doctors to ascertain if it is a case of suicide... We will look into the matter from all angles," SSP Ashok Kumar said.

Earlier, the police had filed a FIR on the complaint of the girl's family and had also arrested the main accused, identified as Lankush.

However, Mr Kumar had refuted the rape allegation by the girl, saying her medical report had confirmed that she wasn't gang-raped.

The SSP had also said that the girl and the accused were known to each other and had talked 122 times on the phone in the past couple of days.

However, the family of the girl alleged that they were being pressurised by the accused to compromise and withdraw the case.

"The families of the accused asked us to withdraw the case or we will face dire consequences," the girl's brother said.

Reacting to the allegation, the SSP said action will be taken if a complaint is received.

Anyone found involved will not be allowed to go scot-free, he said. 

Crimes Against WomenSex CrimesBadaun

