UP Sadhu Cuts Off His Genitals, Upset Over Allegations Of Affair

The sadhu, Madani Baba, currently admitted to a hospital in Bamna district.

A sadhu in Uttar Pradesh allegedly cut off his genitals, saying he was upset about being accused of an affair with a woman.

Madani Baba, currently in a hospital in Bamna district around 300 km from Lucknow, has alleged a conspiracy against him by a group of people who did not want him to build an ashram on an empty land.

He said that the group had tarnished his image by linking his name with a local woman.

"The sadhu happens to be a 28-year-old man residing in Kamsin village. He cut off his genitals after an allegation surfaced against him. His treatment is underway," Bamna district hospital doctor Balveer Singh told news agency ANI.

The district police have initiated an investigation.

