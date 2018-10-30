UP Man Stabs Wife Multiple Times, Tries To Set Himself On Fire: Police

Cops are probing the case after a man in UP's Ballia stabbed his wife multiple times (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband who later tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district today. The incident happened in the morning, the police said.

The woman, Sandhya Bharti, was leaving on her cycle in Judanpur village when her husband Manish Kumar stopped her and stabbed her multiple times, Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguli said.

Later, Manish Kumar went to his in-laws' house and set himself on fire after sprinkling petrol, the district top cop said, adding that Manish's mother-in-law was also seriously injured while trying to save him.

Both have been admitted to the district hospital and the body has been sent for postmortem, Ms Ganguly said.

Sandhya was living with her parents from the past one month after being allegedly harassed by her husband, the police said.

An investigation is being carried out by the police.

More details awaited.

