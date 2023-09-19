UP Man Slits 5-Year-Old's Throat For Touching His Bicycle: Cops

Police said they are interrogating the accused. (Representational)

A youth allegedly slit a five-year-old's throat with a sharp edged weapon killing her on the spot for touching his bicycle, police said on Tuesday.

Police have taken the accused, 21-year-old Deepak, into custody, they said.

According to police, the incident took place in Ledhi village of Nichlaul police station area here when the girl, Rimjhim, was playing with her friends in a garden where Deepak arrived on a bicycle.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aatish Kumar Singh said Deepak killed Rimjhim by slitting her throat for touching his bicycle. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said they are interrogating the accused and probing the case from all possible angles.

