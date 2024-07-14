UP Man On The Way To His Wedding, Gets Bitten By Snake, Dies

A 26-year-old groom died after being bitten by a snake in Akarbas village in Bulandshahr's Dibai area.

According to village locals, Pravesh Kumar, the groom, was on his way to marry a bride from a neighbouring village, when he stepped near a bush to relieve himself.

"When he did not return for a long time, a family member went to check and found him lying unconscious. He was rushed to a local occultist but he did not survive. He was declared dead later," said Poonam, the groom's sister.

A senior doctor at a community health centre (CHC) in Dibai said that in case of a snake bite, people should not panic but take the patient to a hospital.

"Anti-venom vaccine and other medicines are available at government hospitals. People should remain cautious during the rainy season, especially in villages," said Hemant Giri, Medical Superintendent, Dibai CHC.

Seven people have died of snake bites in the past two months in Bulandshahr district.

Earlier last week, an elderly woman and her grandson died of snake bites in the Chhatari area of Bulandshahr while sleeping in their house.

