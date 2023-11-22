UP Man Murders Son With Mobile Charger After He Turns Off TV During World Cup

Cricket fever had gripped the entire nation when India took on Australia in the World Cup final against Australia on Sunday. A man from Uttar Pradesh was so engrossed in the high-voltage clash that he murdered his son for turning off the television when the match was on.

Ganesh Prasad was watching the match at his home in Kanpur when his son, Deepak, requested him to cook dinner first. When his father did not heed the request, Deepak turned off the TV, which caused an argument.

The argument soon turned into a physical fight and Ganesh, who was drunk, strangled his son with a mobile charger, police said. He fled the spot and was arrested by Kanpur police on Monday.

The body was found by a relative who found the body lying on the stairs. Cops said the immediate cause of the murder was due to a dispute over watching the cricket match.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Brij Narayan Singh, in-charge of Chakeri police station, said that a mobile charging cable had been used in the murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said that the father-son duo would often get drunk and fight with each other. The mother left the home last week when Deepak beat her up.