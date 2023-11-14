UP Man Kills Wife Over Dispute, Dies By Suicide Later

A detailed probe in the matter is underway, police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife and later committed suicide by hanging himself in Sirauli area here, police said on Tuesday.

Maikulal (28) killed his wife Ram Dulari (25) in Dalipur locality after they had some dispute, said Mukesh Chandra Mishra, ASP (Rural).

The ASP said that Maikulal, who is mentally unstable, also hanged himself after killing his wife.

The couple had two sons -- aged two years and four years. The children's crying alerted the neighbours who sent Maikulal to the hospital as he was still alive while his wife had died, police said.

Later, Maikulal also died during treatment. A detailed probe in the matter is underway, police said.

