UP Man Charged For Thrashing Dogs After Video Of Incident Surfaced Online

The man was identified as Azim Khan, said police (Representational)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating up two dogs here, police said on Friday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on the internet on Tuesday where a youth was seen mercilessly beating two dogs with sticks, Superintendent of Police P S Anand told PTI.

Taking cognizance of the incident, an investigation was launched and it was found that the incident was happened in Jalal Nagar area of Sadar Bazar police station and the man was identified as Azim Khan, he said.

On the complaint by a local, an FIR was registered and Azim Khan was booked under Section 11 (animal cruelty) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and he was sent to jail, P S Anand said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)