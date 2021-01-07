UP Man Axes Wife To Death On Suspicion Of Affair With Neighbour: Police

The man has been arrested, the police said (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was axed to death by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on suspicion that she was having an illicit relation with her neighbour, the police said on Thursday.

Balram, who suspected his wife Sunita of having an affair, had an argument with her on Wednesday night during which he attacked her with an axe, police officer Anil Kumar said.

The woman died on the spot, he said, adding that her brother lodged a case against Balram who has been arrested.

The neighbours told the police that Balram was mentally ill and used to have fights with his wife over the issue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)