Doctor, Claiming To Have Done 70,000 Operations, Arrested For Fake Degree

He had forged degree of a practicing doctor from Bengaluru, says police. (Representational image)

Police has arrested a man, Om Pal Sharma, practicing as a doctor since 10 years, after his MBBS degree was allegedly found to be fake.

"He had forged the degree of a practicing doctor Rajesh R from Bengaluru and had been 'practicing' since 10 years," a senior police officer of Saharanpur said.

The accused had registered with Karnataka Medical Council. He also worked on contract at a government hospital.

"He had registered his nursing home under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and claims to have conducted 70,000 operations," the senior police officer added.

Police is further investigating the matter.

