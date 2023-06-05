UP Couple Dies Of Heart Attack Day After Marriage: Report

24-year-old Pratap Yadav married two years younger Pushpa on Tuesday. (Representational)

A newly-wed couple was found dead at their home in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday - a day after their marriage.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, 24-year-old Pratap Yadav married two years younger Pushpa on Tuesday.

The couple returned to their home in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Wednesday after the overnight wedding celebrations.

Pratap and Pushpa, after performing some post-wedding rituals, went to sleep in their room and were found dead the next morning.

A team of forensic experts were also called to examine the room to ascertain the reason behind their death, the report said.

Their autopsy report suggests they died of heart attack, the report said quoting Prashant Verma, Superintendent of Police, Balrampur.

The couple had no medical history, officials said. They said there were no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on their bodies.

Inspector in-charge of Kaiserganj police station, Rajnath Singh, said the autopsy findings saying that the couple died of heart attack at the same time has raised some apprehensions.

A thorough investigation is on in the case, he said.