UP Cop Meets Gangster At Court, Marries Him, Embarrasses Police

Rahul Tharasana shared photographs with Payal on the social media. (Representational image)

In an incident that seems straight from a Bollywood potboiler, a constable in Uttar Pradesh married a man accused in over a dozen cases of loot and murder.

Payal, a constable from Uttar Pradesh, first met Rahul Tharasana (30), a gangster, at a court in Greater Noida where his case was being heard.

Rahul Tharasana was accused of murdering a trader named Manmohan Goyal and had been arrested on May 9, 2014. He is also accused in over a dozen cases of loot and murder.

Payal met Rahul at the Surajpur court where she was posted and immediately fell in love with him.

She remained in touch with Rahul Tharasana even as he continued to be in and out of jail.

Recently, Rahul Tharasana shared photographs of his marriage with Payal on the social media.

The time and location of the wedding has not been disclosed by the couple.

On the other hand, Payal's senior officers are clueless about the wedding. Payal was posted at the Gautam Buddha Nagar police station.

"We are verifying where this woman is posted right now. Action is likely against her," said SP (rural) Ranvijay Singh.

The wedding, apparently, has caused considerable embarrassment to the state police force.

According to reports, Rahul is part of the Anil Dujana gang and began his criminal activities in 2008. He has been in and out of jail and had even surrendered in July 2017 in a case of illegal possession of arms. He was jailed subsequently.

