2 Dead, 3 Injured After Being Run Over By Truck In UP

Two people were killed and three others injured when a speeding truck ran them over while they were waiting for a bus on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the incident took place late Saturday night at the Allahganj bus stand.

Jalaluddin, 27, and Nizamuddin, 24, died in the accident, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for autopsy, the SP said.

Three others were seriously injured and hospitalised, he said.

Sanjeev Bajpai said the truck carrying tomatoes was travelling from Tamil Nadu to Bareilly.

The truck driver has been arrested, he added.